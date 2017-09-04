Taimur Ali Khan has gone to Delhi with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is starting the shooting of Veere Di Wedding. Bebo and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin was recently spotted accompanying his mother at the airport, and the internet just couldn't handle the overload of cuteness.

However, recent buzz is Taimur went missing on the sets of Veere Di Wedding, and Bebo was left asking everyone: "Where is Taimur?"

Before you overthink, let us tell you that there's nothing to worry. A video of Kareena asking where her baby is has been made in a lighter vein.

In the Instagram clip, she and producer Rhea Kapoor are seen in Bebo's green room. While Kareena is getting ready for her shot, Rhea assures her that Taimur can't leave the building without the producer's permission.

The duo seemed to be having a fun moment, where Kareena says she needs only one man for protection, but Taimur needs an army.

The adorable video will make you miss the little nawab, and we wish he could have appeared in the clip as well.

Taimur was spotted at the airport with Kareena a few days ago: He was seen crying for the first time. It looked like the little Nawab was not comfortable with shutterbugs clicking his photos.

Bebo tried to calm his son down while she smiled for the cameras. Taimur seemed to be unhappy, but isn't he adorable?

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhanpataudi_) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

We wonder whether he will make a small debut in Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. Remember, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam made his adorable debut in Happy New Year.

Here's the video of Kareena asking for Taimur: