Game of Thrones is back. After a long wait, finally, the much-anticipated fantasy drama will premiere on HBO this Sunday, July 16, at 9 pm ET. While the show's premiere is bringing down the world together, it is really difficult to avoid all the spoilers which have been dribbled on various social media platforms.

Keeping everything in mind, we have compiled a list of options so that you can catch up the series as soon as it gets premiered.

Here are the every possible way to watch Game of Thrones season 7.

On TV

Country Channel Date Time United States HBO July 16 9 pm ET Canada HBO Canada July 16 9 pm ET/PT The United Kingdom Sky Atlantic July 17 2 am GMT India Star World/ Star World HD July 18 11 pm IST Australia Showcase (via Foxtel) July 17 11 am AEST New Zealand Sky SoHo July 17 1 pm NZST France OCS July 17 3 am CET

How to watch it (free) online:

HBO Now/ HBO GO:

Starting July 16, Game of Thrones season 7 will be available on HBO's new streaming service HBO Now. You just have to download the app from the iTunes Store, Google Play, Amazon or on Roku. Also, you don't have to pay a penny if you are a new subscriber as HBO Now offers the one-month free subscription to the new users.

Hulu:

So, now Hulu will let their subscribers add HBO to any new or existing account. Hence the subscribers can stream their favourite show on Hulu on July 16 as well. It also offers one month free to the new subscribers.

Hotstar (India):

The streaming service will let you watch the seven episode series on Monday at 7.30 am IST, starting July 17. One can download the app and avail the similar service. Hotstar is also one-month free to every new subscriber.

Sling TV (US):

You can now subscribe to Sling TV to avail HBO at a regular monthly subscription rate.