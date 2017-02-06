Anita Hassanandani, who plays the role of Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently paid a visit to the sets of Naagin 2 to meet her friends, Mouni Roy (Shivangi) and Karanvir Bohra (Rocky).

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast Karan, Anita, Aly and others New Year in Amsterdam [PHOTOS]

Karanvir posted a video on Instagram informing fans about Anita's presence on the sets. Anita too posted a picture of the trio on her Instagram page.

Anita, who has turned a bag designer for a start-up company, seemed to have met the actors to invite them for the launch of the portal.

However, seeing Anita, Mouni and Karanvir together on the sets of Naagin 2, fans would surely want the gorgeous Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress to share screen space with the Naagin 2 actors on the supernatural show. Also, since both Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 2 are being produced by Ekta Kapoor, it wouldn't be a surprise if Anita makes a special appearance on Naagin 2.

Last year, Anita's husband Rohit Reddy bought shares of a start-up company as her birthday gift. Both Rohit and Anita believe in the importance of being financially secure. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress had said that since the entertainment industry does not offer financial security, every actor should have an alternate plan in life. "The entertainment industry isn't secure. If you fail to make a mark, you might not get good work later. So, it is important for every actor to have a plan B to bank on. Here, nothing lasts forever. That's why my husband pushes me to do different things in life," she had told the daily.