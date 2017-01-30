Xiaomi's latest offering, the Redmi Note 4 is selling like hot cakes in India with 250,000 units sold out in a few seconds at its first flash sale held a week ago. The company then conducted second flash sale for the Redmi Note 3 successor on Monday at 12.00 pm on Flipkart.

Well, buying things online via flash sale is never easy, as stock usually gets over in seconds, so there are chances of many Mi fans failing to grasp their much-anticipated handsets in the first two attempts. For those planning to get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, they may again try their luck on Friday.

[READ: Can Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 beat Moto G4 Plus, Lenovo K5 Note, OnePlus X, LeEco Le 2 and others in India?]

The device will be up again for sale at 12.00 pm on February 3 exclusively on Mi.com.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants -- 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM at Rs 9,999, 32GB ROM + 3GB RAM priced at Rs 10,999, and 64GB ROM + 4GB RAM at Rs 12,999. However, only the 32GB ROM + 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM + 4GB RAM variants are currently available in India.

The device features a 5.5-inch screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, and an Android Marshmallow operating system. It also has a memory slot up to 128GB, a 13MP camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front-snapper with an f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, new Beautify app with smart and pro mode, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Tips to buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

- Log in to Mi.com before 12 p.m. as such sale usually gets over in a few seconds.

- Synchronize the time in your computer with the Internet

- Keep refreshing the page once the time for flash sale draws near.