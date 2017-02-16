Samsung hasn't been prompt in rolling out Android updates and it continues with Google's latest firmware. The company has started seeding Android 6.0 Nougat update to its flagship Galaxy S7 and galaxy S7 edge but only weeks and months after other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) did it. Now, it has confirmed that the firmware will be released to its popular handsets from Galaxy A and J series in the next few months.

The South Korean electronics giant hasn't officially announced the list of devices eligible to get Android 6.0 Nougat update but it was almost certain that the company's flagships like the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S7 Batman edition, Galaxy S7 Olympic edition, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy S6 Ironman edition, and Galaxy S6 Active will get it.

Now, Tansu Yegen, VP of Samsung Electronics Turkey has revealed that the Galaxy A3 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A8 (2016), Galaxy A9 (2016) and Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) will receive Android 6.0 Nougat update in the third week of February while the Galaxy J5 (2016) and Galaxy J7 (2016) will get it in the month of July.

Samsung is yet to seed the new firmware to its flagships, including Galaxy S and Note series, so it may take some time to come to Galaxy Tab S2, Galaxy A-series and Galaxy J-series. It is also not known if the OS will come to Galaxy On7, Galaxy C5, and Galaxy C7.

(Source: XDADevelopers)