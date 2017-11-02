HMD Global has already released Nokia 7 in China, but what Nokia fans in India would like to know is when it will it come to the country. Well, this piece of information could leave many disappointed yet the truth is its arrival is late unlike the Nokia 2 and Nokia 8.

The Finnish company launched the Nokia 2 in India, saying that it was conceived in the country, and the Nokia 8 also arrived early but it won't be the case with the Nokia 7. Pekka Rantala, Chief Marketing Officer, HMD Global, told The Indian Express that the company currently has no plans to launch the new handset in India as it was specially designed for Chinese consumers.

So, when can Nokia fans in India expect the Nokia 7? Well, don't be surprised if it is not released in India like the Nokia 8 that is yet to come to the US and China as some handsets aren't designed for global market. Even if it comes, it may take time.

The Nokia 7 hit the stores in China on October 24 via a flash sale. It comes with a price tag of 2,499 Yuan (around $377 / €320 / Rs 24, 500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and 2,699 Yuan (around $407 / €345 / Rs 26,500) for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

The device sports a 5.2-inch full HD LCD IPS touchscreen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass shield and 1,920x1,080 pixels (423 ppi pixel density), powered by a 64-bit class 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo).

It also has a 16MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 1.12µm lens size, dual-tone LED flash and ZEISS lens, a 5MP front-snapper with 1.4µm lens size, f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree Field-Of-View (FOV), and a 3,000mAh battery.