Google has been struggling to make its presence felt in the wearable market, but it appears like its upcoming Android Wear 2.0 could be the gamechanger. All eyes are on Android Wear 2.0, as many have dubbed it the biggest update ever from the platform.

It was earlier reported that the Android Wear 2.0 would be released by the end of 2016, but that didn't happen. Then AndroidPolice reported citing Google's letter to developers that the Android Wear 2.0 would be launched in the first quarter of 2017. The search giant said the apps that are not updated "won't show up on the watch Play Store" when Wear 2.0 will be launched in early February.

Even as reports were doing the rounds that Android Wear 2.0, which was unveiled at last year's Google I/O, would come in the second quarter of 2017, nobody seems to know the exact date. But now, popular leakster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has claimed in a tweet that it will be launched on February 9.

Mark your calendar: Android Wear 2.0 launches on February 9th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 17, 2017

Google is tight-lipped on the release of Android Wear 2.0, but reports have claimed that it will come with two smartwatches. The existing smartwatches are expected to get the new software update.

Gadget lovers are expecting big from Android Wear 2.0 as Google is going to collaborate with Cronologics for its upcoming wearables. It was Cronologics that developed the operating system for the CoWatch known for its rich features, including Alexa artificial intelligence system that can control smart home appliances and take online orders.