It's been almost two months since Motorola announced Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Moto X Play but the much-awaited operating system is still not made available to the public. When will the firmware update happen? That nobody knows, which is why fans are upset as the months-long wait is testing their patience.

The Lenovo-owned Motorola wrote in a blog post under the headline "Moto X Play- Android 7.1.1 Software Update" that the company was excited to announce a new software update for Moto X Play and that it would bring important improvements to the device. That was in the first week of June, which means it is almost two months now after the firmware update was announced, and the delay has not gone down well with Motorola fans.

A Twitter user Akshay tweeted that he was not only upset but "angry" over the delay in launch of Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to the Moto X Play.

"RIP #MotoXPlay. Already shifted to @SamsungMobileIN S8 . Lenovo destroyed brand image of Motorola," tweeted Yamin Ahmed.

Some are even of the opinion that Lenovo's acquisition of Motorola could be the reason for the delay in Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Moto X Play.

"Well, no suprise. Lenovo is really really bad on updates and can't be recommended if you value security," tweeted Benjamin.

Meanwhile, Motorola didn't get back to us when we asked if Android 7.1.1 Nougat update would come to Moto X Play this month (August).

Motorola, however, has released Android Nougat update to a dozen of its handsets namely the Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force, Moto Z Play, Moto X Force, Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen) aka Moto X Style, Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, and Droid Turbo 2. The only devices that are in the eligible list but yet to get the firmware are Moto X Play, Moto G4 Play, and Droid Maxx 2.

Well, Motorola has already announced Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Moto X Play though its public roll-out is still awaited but there is no word on the other two handsets -- Moto G4 Play, and Droid Maxx 2. However, it won't come as a surprise if the these handsets too get the OS soon after Moto X Play.