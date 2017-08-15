The wait for Android 7.1.1 Nougat update never ends for the owners of Moto X Play, Moto G4 Play, Droid Maxx 2 and X Pure Edition. Soak test of the firmware for some of these handsets started months ago but its public roll out is still pending, thus testing the patience of the consumers.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo-owned Motorola has released Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to its Moto Z and Moto Z Play in India, according to Techdroider. The handsets came running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system at the time of its launch last year before it received Android 7.0 Nougat, and now they have reportedly got the latest version.

Other Motorola devices which have received the latest version -- Android 7.1.1 Nougat – are Moto Z Droid Edition and Moto Z Force Droid Edition.

Motorola announced Android 7.1.1 Nougat soak test for Moto X Play in the first week of June but its public roll out hasn't happened. It is reported that the firmware soak test for Moto G4 Play is also in progress yet nobody knows when it will be seeded to the consumers. The Moto X Pure Edition has got kernel source code for Android 7.0 Nougat (not Android 7.1.1 Nougat) but we are yet to see the final version.

The Droid Maxx 2 is also eligble for Android Nougat update but there is word on it till date. It won't come as a surprise if it gets the latest version Android 7.1.1 and not the Android 7.0.

Several Motorola handsets, including the Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force, Moto Z Play, Moto X Force, Moto X Style, Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, and Droid Turbo 2 have received Android 7.0 Nougat update but only the Z-series have got the Android 7.1.1 version. However, one can safely say that the latest version of the OS will come to the rest of the devices, perhaps sooner than later.