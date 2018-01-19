Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is finally set to release its recently announced OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition in India. The limited edition was unveiled on January 11 and opened for registration on the same day.

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition will be available for purchase in India on Amazon India (website) starting 12pm IST on Saturday (January 20). It will also be available on OnePlus stores via open sale (not flash sale).

Priced at Rs 37,999, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition shares same specifications as the Midnight Black edition that was released in November last year.

The device sports a 6.01-inch capacitive touchscreen FHD Full Optic AMOLED 18:9 display with 2,160x1,080 pixels resolution (401 ppi pixel density), weights 162g and measures 156.1 x 75.7 x 7.3mm in dimension. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an 8GB RAM, a 128GB internal memory, and a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) technology.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition mounts a dual 16MP (with Sony IMX 398 sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, 27.22 mm focal length) + 20MP (with Sony IMX 376K sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture and 27.22 mm focal length) main camera, and a 16MP front snapper with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size and f/2.0 aperture.