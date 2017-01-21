Xiaomi launched the much-awaited Redmi Note 4 in India on January 19, bringing new competition to the budget premium smartphone arena. The company launched three variants of the handset, differentiated by their hardware configuration to meet the needs of different users.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G4 Plus vs LeEco Le 2: Which smartphone should you buy?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, complete with its impressive specifications, puts up a tough fight. The entry-level model is priced at Rs. 9,999, which comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the mid and high-end variants cost Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 for 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations, respectively.

There are several strong selling points for the Redmi Note 4, such as its Android Nougat software, 4,100mAh battery, Snapdragon 625 chipset, all-metal body with tapered edges on the sides and 13MP camera with PDAF and CMOS sensor.

When and where to buy the phones?

Since we are not here to talk about what the phones offer, let's get to the point. You can read more about the phone's specs HERE.

If you have followed Xiaomi, you must know by now that its phones are one of the best selling online. Once again, the company has tied up with Flipkart for an exclusive flash sale. So be sure to be quick on your fingers while purchasing the phones as soon as they are available.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's first flash sale will be held on Monday, January 23. Shoppers need to know that the sale opens at 12 noon both on Flipkart and Mi.com/in. If you are buying the phone using Axiz Buzz credit cards, Flipkart will throw in an extra 5 percent off on the total price of the phone.

According to the Flipkart's product listing for Redmi Note 4, only the dark grey and gold variants seem to be available. Also, the base model with 2GB RAM, which costs Rs. 9,999, is not listed, giving buyers the option to choose between 3GB and 4GB RAM models.

On Xiaomi's official website, the company has noted that the black and 2GB variants of the Redmi Note 4 will be available at a later date. It does not mention when.