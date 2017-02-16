OnePlus 3T is available to all potential buyers exclusively on Amazon India. The handset comes in two colours, Gunmetal and Soft Gold, and two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB. While the entry-level model has been available freely, buyers looking for the high-end 128GB variant have been out of luck.

Read: OnePlus 3T 128GB Review

The wait is over. OnePlus 3T 128GB Gunmetal variant will be available on Amazon India on Friday, February 17, between 10 am and 10 pm. But there's a catch here, only members of Amazon Prime will be able to participate in the sale.

Buyers can become an Amazon Prime member by paying Rs 499 towards the membership fees, and purchase the OnePlus 3T 128GB variant. But if you choose otherwise, OnePlus will be commencing open sales of the high-end variant of the handset from February 25 onwards.

OnePlus 3T 128GB is priced at Rs 34,999, and if that's out of your budget then you can always opt for the 64GB model at Rs 29,999, which is available without any hassles on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 3T was launched in December last year with minor upgrades to the original OnePlus 3. Design-wise, OnePlus 3T looks identical to the original variant, but comes with hardware changes. The handset has proven to be a great alternative to some of the most premium flagships in the market without breaking the bank.

Key upgrades in the OnePlus 3T over OnePlus 3 are upgraded front camera from 8MP to 16MP, bigger 3,400mAh battery, upgraded 2.35Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core chipset and the 128GB storage option, which will be available this month.

Other features of the OnePlus 3T include a 5.5-inch FHD display, 6GB RAM, 16MP rear-facing camera, fingerprint scanner, and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based Oxygen OS.