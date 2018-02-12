Infinix just revealed it that the stock of Hot S3 sold out in 120 seconds. Anticipating buyers can purchase the in-demand smartphone next week again on February 19 at 12 noon exclusively via Flipkart.

"We are deeply delighted with the overwhelming response to the first sale of Infinix Hot S3. Stock out in under 2 minutes proves that Infinix is here to change the game," Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, said in a statement. "The incredible response only strengthens our commitment and vision to become a preferred choice for young online consumers by designing products that complement their lifestyle and make technology innovation within reach. We are kicked to have started 2018 on this high note and are pumped to sustain the momentum with many more game-changing offerings this year"

Given the current trend of the Indian smartphone industry, it's hard to keep a track of the number of smartphones being launched every other day. While everyone's talking about Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Infinix recently made the headlines with its Hot S3 smartphone targeted towards budget shoppers.

Transsion Holdings' Infinix Hot S3 was launched last Wednesday, and quickly grabbed everyone's attention for its low-price and high-specs combination. The handset has been launched as an "India First" smartphone with focus on its selfie camera.

Infinix Hot S3 comes in two variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM — priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. For the price, both models seem quite worthy, but we'll reserve our final judgment until we review the handset.

The first sale of the Hot S3 was hosted exclusively on Flipkart on Monday, and it's already become a consumer favorite. It's not clear how many units were up for grabs, but the handset is already out of stock.

When is the next sale?

Infinix Hot S3 will be available once again next week, which means it'll be up for grabs only during its weekly flash sales. Given the high demand, it's important to note that the next sale will commence at noon on February 19, exclusively on Flipkart.

If you wish to purchase the handset, it's best to log in to Flipkart next Monday at noon or a few minutes before 12 pm to increase your chances. In case you miss your chance to buy the Hot S3 next week, you might have to wait another week. Flipkart lets you set alerts for when the handset becomes available so users do not miss out on the next sale.

Is Inifinix Hot S3 worth it?

This is the question everyone asks before buying anything, and smartphones aren't any different. To answer that, we are basing our recommendation purely on the on-paper specs, and we may or may not change our conclusion when we review the actual unit. But the handset does look promising.

First of all, the Hot S3 features a 5.65-inch HD+ IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass. In case you're wondering, the handset does come with 18:9 aspect ratio display and slim bezels in line with the current trend.

Then you get an impressive 20MP low-light selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, Beauty and Bokeh modes, and LED flash. On the rear, the Hot S3 features a 13MP sensor with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and a 5P Lens.

Infinix Hot S3 is powered by a Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset, paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery with xCharge fast charging support. The Hot S3 is also one of the few budget smartphones to run Android Oreo out of the box.

Completing the spec-sheet, the Hot S3 features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, gyro, proximity and ambient sensors. Buyers can choose from Sandstone Black or Brush Gold colors.