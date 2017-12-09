Samsung seems to be looking for a happy ending as two attractive deals have been announced on its premium and popular devices, including current flagships the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ just weeks before 2017 comes to an end.

Samsung India has announced an attractive cashback offer up to Rs 8,000 on a range of smartphones in collaboration with Paytm Mall. All you got to do to avail the offer is buy the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy J5 Prime from select Samsung outlets and scan the Paytm Mall QR code before making the payment.

"Our partnership with Paytm Mall will make it easier for customers to buy Samsung smartphones at never-seen-before prices. This offer gives us an opportunity to give more value to our customers. We will continue to wow our customers with such offers. This partnership is also a great example of Samsung's 'Make for India' initiative in our distribution channels," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Well, that's not the end. Samsung mobile phones will receive a huge price cut up to Rs 6,700 on several devices during the Happy Hours sales on Amazon India. The sales window will open on Tuesday, December 12 but it's opnly for two hours – from 12 pm to 2 pm – which means prospective buyers have to log in to the site on time to grab their favourite handsets.

The Galaxy On7 Pro and the Galaxy On 5 Pro are currently being teased on Happy Hours sales page, hinting that they will get a price cut of up to 2,000.