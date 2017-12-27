Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second marriage reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening remained a gala affair with all the top shots of Bollywood and Indian sports gracing the ceremony.

The guest list (as revealed from photos)

Sports-connection: BCCI chief selector Sandeep Patil, Saina Nehwal, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Mahesh Bhupati, Ishant Sharma, Yuzi Chahal and other members of India cricket team.

Bollywood connection: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Kashyap, Lara Dutta, Ramesh Taurani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boman Irani, Rajkumar Hirani, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Dino Morea, AR Rahman, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Siddharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, etc.

While newly weds Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, of Bollywood film Chak De fame was also present, a particular photo of another newly wed star couple sharing the frame with Virushka, took away all the glory.

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri, who got married to longtime girlfriend Sonam Bhattacharya, earlier this month as well in Kolkata, was present at the St Regis hotel in Mumbai for the grand reception also.

Here's the grand photo we're talking of: