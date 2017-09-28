Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one pampered diva – not only at home but also on movie sets. A senior actor has revealed that he cooked food for the fashionista on the set.

The senior actor is Mithun Chakraborty who shared this interesting detail on The Drama Company when Saif Ali Khan visited the sets for the promotion of his movie, Chef, DNA reported.

Mithun said: "She would never have the food served on the sets. So, to ensure that she eats well, I would make food for her on the sets and eat with her." Mithun and Kareena worked together in Golmaal 3.

Isn't it sweet? Bebo is truly one pampered diva in Bollywood.

The actress is set to make a comeback in the industry after a gap of more than a year due to her pregnancy. After Taimur's birth, Kareena will be seen in Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding.

Bebo was recently fat-shamed for a photo which was from Isha Ambani's party. Kareena and sister Karisma Kapoor posed for the cameras at the bash. The duo looked breathtaking in black.

But a few haters couldn't stop themselves from criticising. They trolled Kareena's legs by calling them fat. Many compared her with sister Karisma as well.

Kareena is currently working hard to shed her pregnancy weight for her upcoming movie. The actress, who is a fitness freak like sister Lolo, is spotted coming out of her gym several times.

The diva is trying to get back in shape for a long time, but some of us have a lot of time to body shame these celebrities.

If you remember Kareena is that actress who had once made the concept of zero-size figure popular with her lean avatar.

Do you think fat shaming her is correct? Share your views in the comment section.