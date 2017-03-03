Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and is said to be waiting for an offer to work with him. Director Aanand L Rai tried to fulfill the actress' wish, but she refused it as Swara was asked to play SRK's mother.

Aanand and Swara have worked together in Tanu Weds Manu franchise, and the latter approached him for a role in his next as well, DNA reported. The filmmaker's upcoming project is with Shah Rukh and the star plays a dwarf in it.

Swara, being a big fan of SRK, told Aanand that she has grown up watching the actor and wanted to romance him. The Anaarkali of Aarah actress also put forth the condition that she would not play the role of a sister or daughter of SRK in the film.

Aanand, however, had already decided his movie's cast, and said that only one role was not finalised, and that was SRK's mother's role. Swara was, of course, mortified and rejected the offer. The versatile actress has worked with Salman Khan in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, in which she played his sister.

Swara fans believe that it's high time she gets to play the lead actress in films opposite superstars since she has proved her acting skills in movies like Nil Battey Sannata and Tanu Weds Manu. She will soon be seen in Anaarkali of Aarah, which made headlines recently when a sex scene got leaked online before the film's release.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh will be seen as a dwarf in Aanand's movie. Reports suggested that it is a two heroine movie and Ranbir Kapoor's ex girlfriends, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, will come together for the first time in this film.