SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali is now considered a benchmark in the Indian film industry. The multilingual movie saw success to the extent that it cut the language barriers and its popularity reached every nook and corner of the country. Now, the mega-budget movie has turned out to become a reference point in the Parliament.

Jayadeva Galla, an MP from the Telugu Desam Party, compared the business of Baahubali to be higher than the funds given to Andhra Pradesh by the BJP-led NDA. Expressing his displeasure over not getting adequate funds for his state, he slammed the centre for failing to fulfil the promises made to the state during the bifurcation of the state.

He added that 19 promises that include giving special status for Andhra Pradesh have not been fulfilled by the BJP. Jayadeva Galla claimed that the people of his state are not fools and people will not forgive the saffron party for failing to keep its promises. He demanded the immediate release of funds for the development of Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati.

The TDP-BJP relationship has been strained over the issue for the past couple of months.

Coming back to Baahubali series, the combined budget of the two-part movie was said to be around Rs 450 crore. The first instalment grossed over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office. The second instalment minted almost three times higher collections than its predecessor by grossing over Rs 1,700 crore.

The combined two-version collection of Baahubali is above Rs 2,300 crore at the worldwide box office.

The Shobu Yarlagada-produced movie starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the leads.