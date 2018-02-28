Sridevi's body has reached the Vile Parle Sva Samaj crematorium where the last rites will be conducted. She was brought in a truck decorated with white daisies. Draped in tricolor, the late legendary actress received a guard of honor with a 3 gunshot salute.

While hundreds of her well-wishers are following the truck to the cremation ground, a visually impaired man, Jatin Valmiki, came all the way from a small village in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai upon hearing the actress' demise. He shared how Sridevi had once helped him financially to treat his ailing brother.

"I was given an opportunity to meet Srideviji at an event, where I discussed with her about my brother having a brain tumor. She immediately gave me Rs. 1 lakh and got an additional Rs. 1 lakh waived off from the hospital bill. While I am not a fan of movies, I am here to pay my respects to the actor who is responsible for my brother's recovery. He is alive today only because of her," Jatin told ANI.

He added, "I know I cannot do anything to pay her back, but I felt I should at least be a part of her final journey. Therefore, when I heard of her demise, I decided to travel from my village in UP to Mumbai. I have been waiting here for two days now."

Sridevi ji mere bhai ke brain tumour ke operation ke liye help ki thi. Uss samay unhone mujhe 1 lakh ki madad ki & hospital se 1 lakh maaf bhi karwaaye: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi's house since last two days. pic.twitter.com/VkYGEx7PrB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Sridevi breathed her last at around 11pm on February 24 in a hotel room in Dubai. The hotel staff found her lying unconscious in a bathtub. The cause of her death was ruled to be accidental drowning based on the post-mortem report released by the Dubai police.