Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar, who is coming up with Singam 3 aka S3 soon, has been promoting the movie in Kerala. The actor met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan onboard while he was flying from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, January 18.

Suriya, who is in Kerala for the promotion of the third film in the Singam franchise- which is likely to be renamed as C3, was all praise for the CM, who was spotted travelling in economy class.

"I was little taken aback, little shocked by the aura around him. He is a simple person, like the headmaster of a school. He didn't want me to stand, and he made me sit. He was in the economy class and after the flight landed, he waited for the people in the business class to leave. All these shocked me," Suriya told during the press meet in the capital city.

Suriya plays DCP Durai Singam in Singam 3 and its third part, written and directed by Hari, stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan as female leads. The movie also has Raadhika Sarathkumar, Nassar, Radharavi and Krish in significant roles.

The upcoming action-masala cop story, which has bagged a 'U' certificate from the regional censor board, will hit the screens worldwide on Republic Day. The movie is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and Dhaval Jayantilal Gada. Rumours suggest that the title was changed to get 30 percent entertainment tax exemption from the government.

Watch Suriya promoting Singam 3 in Kerala:

