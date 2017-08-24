Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez did a love-making scene in A Gentleman. Now, the director of the movie revealed the duo once got so lost in the kiss they did not stop even after he said "cut".

The song Laagi Na Choote showed Sidharth and Jacqueline smooching passionately, followed by an intense love-making sequence. While locking lips, the two stars got so carried away they reportedly ended up making it the longest kiss of Bollywood.

According to Mid-Day, directors DK and Raj during a press conference said, "We were telling them that it's a cut (the shot), but Sid and Jackie were so into the moment that they couldn't listen and it became the longest kiss of Bollywood".

Sidharth said, "The song comes at a crucial moment in the film where the lead pair needs to fully trust each other and give into each other. The mood is intense, it's sensual and it needed us to be in the moment of romance. Jackie is just too hot to handle in this song".

"Sid and I had to be uninhibited to pull off this scene as the moment required us to give into each other. Sid made me really comfortable," Jacqueline added. Slated to be released on August 25, A Gentleman is an action romantic movie that apparently will present Sidharth in two completely different kinds of characters; one is gentle, the other is aggressive.

This is the first time Sidharth and Jacqueline have paired together onscreen, and their sizzling chemistry in the movie has already become the talk of the town.