Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is quite protective about his family, which can be seen in his interviews. Apart from Misha and Mira, the hunk is also questioned about his stepbrother Ishaan Khattar.

Shahid shares a close bond with Ishaan and has praised him for his debut performance in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. He told DNA about his feelings when he saw his little brother crying on-screen for the first time.

"When I saw Ishaan cry on screen, I remembered when he had shed tears in real life. Likewise, when he jumped, I was reminded of the occasions when he danced in real life and the happy moments we spent together," Shahid said.

"It's very personal. We have been through rough times in our earlier days. So, it felt nice to see that today while I'm an established actor, Ishaan is starting a new journey and taking off with flying colours."

Beyond The Clouds presents Ishaan's character as an orphan who dreams to become a very rich man. The movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Gautam Ghose, GV Sharada, Dhwani Rajesh, Amruta Santosh Thakur and Shivam Pujari. It is slated to be released on March 23.

Ishaan will also be seen in Karan Johar's Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. It is the remake of Marathi blockbuster film, Sairat.

Though it is supposed to release this year, Janhvi's mother's demise might shift the date. Sridevi took her last breath on February 24 and today, her cremation ceremony was held.

Coming back to Ishaan's debut this year, the trailer of Beyond The Clouds looked promising and we think the film will work wonders.

Even Shahid praised his brother and told DNA: "Ishaan is excellent in Beyond the Clouds. I'm so proud of him. My biggest fear before I went for the screening was, 'How would he be in the film?' I knew if he was good, I would get emotional and if he wasn't, I would get depressed. I struggled to get my Bollywood break. For him, it was much easier because everyone is aware that he is Shahid Kapoor's brother. So, I know that all eyes are on him."