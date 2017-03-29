It's been more than a decade that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor broke up and and are happily married to their respective spouses, Saif Ali Khan and Mira Rajput; yet their romance in their early years in Bollywood is still a fresh memory for several fans.

And now, an old video of them dancing their hearts out at an award ceremony has resurfaced online. In the video, Shahid and Kareena are seen dancing to the tune of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi? (Will You Marry Me?). The video, which also features Salman Khan and John Abraham, has gone viral online.

Kareena and Shahid was one of the most talked about couple in Bollywood and their split courted massive media attention as well. Although both have moved in their respective lives, time and again the actors are being asked about their past affair.

Thankfully, both the actors, who had worked together in films like Jab We Met, Chup Chup Ke, have let bygones be bygones and are cordial with each other. Shahid even wished Kareena during the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan and the actress during the birth of Misha, the former's daughter.

In fact, Shahid and Kareena have worked together in the film Udta Punjab, although they didn't share the screen space. Shahid also shared the screen space with Saif in their recent film Rangoon.

Related