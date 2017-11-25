Shah Rukh Khan is often called the king of hearts, but it looks like his son is giving him tough competition. AbRam is one of the most popular star kids, and possibly the most adorable as well.

Fans are always eager to see his cute pictures or get a glimpse of the munchkin outside Mannat. Of recent, a photo of his with filmmaker Karan Johar is going viral.

KJo posted the picture with AbRam, where the little one is seen pouting. Karan captioned it: "When Abram pouts better than me! [sic]"

The filmmaker is known for his pout, which he does to perfection. But in the photo, AbRam has bested KJo in this "art."

This adorable picture is now going viral on social media.

When Abram pouts better than me! ? A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:45am PST

AbRam was photographed at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash a few days ago as well.

He was seen with father Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan in the photos. AbRam appeared extremely happy as Amitabh and SRK bought him cotton candy in the picture.

Amitabh posted the pictures and captioned it: "T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! [sic]"

SRK later shared the post and wrote: "Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my 'papa' when he sees u on TV. [sic]"

T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

Take a look at AbRam's adorable photos here:

A post shared by Ahaan Panday & Suhana Khan ? (@____haansu____) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:45am PST

A post shared by nagla.srk (@nagla.srk) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:23am PST