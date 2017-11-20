Malayalam actress Samvritha (Samvrutha) Sunil, who is still a girl-next-door for Keralites, has been away from the limelight for quite sometime now. After entering wedlock in 2012, the talented artiste shifted to the US with her husband Akhil Jayaraj and is now the mother of a two-year-old boy named Agastya.

Read more: Samvrutha Sunil, an actress still loved by Keralites as girl next door

Actress Mamta Mohandas, who was in the US, recently visited Samvritha and has shared a photo on Instagram of their meeting at the latter's house in San Jose, California.

"When Anuradha met Kalpana again [translated from Malayalam]," Mamta wrote recollecting the good old days when the duo worked together in Shyamaprasad's romantic entertainer Arike.

Mamta also said Samvritha, who she fondly calls Ammu, even prepared Biriyani and mango cheesecake for her, and added that their mothers were collegemates.

"There was so much to talk about and amazing #biriyani n #mangocheesecake made by Ammu herself waiting just for me. Meeting my good old friend and colleague the beautiful, chatty and chirpy @samvrithasunil last evening made my day. PS: and our mothers were college mates too [sic]," Mamta wrote on Instagram.

The photo of the duo has gone viral on social media, and fans of Samvritha have been sharing it with great excitement.

It may be noted that rumour mills in 2015 had suggested the Diamond Necklace actress was heading for a divorce due to unknown reasons.

However, slamming the fake news around her marital life, she had responded on Facebook: "To everyone who might be concerned about my marital status...I am happily married and leading a peaceful life by God's grace. I have a 5 month old baby who is keeping me very busy and I barely have the time to even post this message. Please ignore all future rumors as well."

Samvritha, her husband and son subsequently graced the cover page of popular entertainment and lifestyle magazine Vanitha, proving they are leading quite a happy life.

Here are Samvritha's latest photos: