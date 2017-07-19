Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's affair that followed a bitter breakup is known to all. However, do you know that once Salman was asked to play the gorgeous diva's brother in a movie, and the former had denied?

Yes, the Tubelight actor was reportedly approached by director Mansoor Khan to play Aishwarya's brother in the movie Josh. But Salman reportedly rejected the offer as he did not want to play his then lady love's brother on screen. Eventually, the role had gone to Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman and Aishwarya's love story had apparently started during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. And Josh had happened a year later. As the superstar and the former Miss World dated for two years, they apparently were still in a relationship when Salman got the offer to play her brother.

While Aishwarya is now happily married and is a mother of one, Salman and his another ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif's bonding of late has been grabbing many eyeballs. Ever since she had broken up with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina is seen bonding with Salman big time.

The duo has been spotted together at various events and their off-screen camaraderie has been making gossip mongers believe that the ex-lovers may get back into a relationship. However, their PDA may just be for the promotions of their upcoming movie Tiger Zinda Hai.