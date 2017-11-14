When is Salman Khan getting married? This particular question has become one of the main concerns among millions of his fans who are desperately waiting to see the most eligible bachelor in the country to tie the knot. The superstar is in the 50s right now and getting better with age with each passing day. But the nation is still waiting to find the answer to this question.

Salman, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, was asked about his marriage plans in his recent interview. To which the Dabangg Khan gracefully replied, "Bohot sare logo ko meri shaadi ki chinta hai. Lekin jab hogi, hogi. Nahi hogi, nahi hogi (Lot of

people are concerned about my marraige. But it will happen when it's bound to happen, otherwise not)."

Salman and link-ups always go hand-in-hand. There is a long list of girlfriends in the industry but unfortunately, things didn't work out for the superstar. Currently, he is rumoured to be dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. However, there are no indications whether the Tiger will settle down with her anytime soon.

Last year, Salman had revealed that he will get married on November 18, the day on which his father and veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan got married to his mother Sushila Charak (later rechristened Salma Khan) in 1964. He also shared that his marriage would be a low key affair with only 15-20 people in attendance.

But remember, there's always a catch when Salman talks about his marriage plans. And guess what? He didn't mention the year of his wedding at that time.

Last year, Salman also shared that his family members are constantly forcing him to get married and jokingly said that women are not ready to marry him.

But when will Salman Khan get married? Is a question that only and only Salman can answer.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Tiger Zinda Hai alongside his ex-flame Katrina Kaif. And the Dabangg is back in his action-packed avatar in which the masses love to see him on the silver screen. The movie is slated for release on December 22.