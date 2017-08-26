Festivities allow Bollywood celebrities to take some time off their hectic work life and meet, greet and celebrate the occasion under one roof.

And on Friday, August 25, as the entire Maharashtra was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, several Bollywood biggies ensured they attended a party thrown by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

Not just Bollywood celebs, cricketers and several prominent faces of the country graced the bash.

Almost everyone turned up in traditional attires. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived together and looked gorgeous together. Deepika chose a black and gold silk saree while Ranveer kept it simple (for a change) with a silk kurta pyjama. Even rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani posed together for the shutterbugs.

Interestingly, the party was attended by Salman Khan as well as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan.

While Salman and Aishwarya had earlier partied together though they avoid crossing each other's path, Ambani's bash also saw Karisma Kapoor's presence.

For those who have come in late, Karisma and Abhishek had a strong affair and had even got engaged before they decided to part ways.

Others who were spotted at the Ganapati bash are Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sachin Tendulkar and family, Aamir Khan and family, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Asha Bhosle and Priyanka Chopra.