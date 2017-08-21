Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh showed people that they are still together when they attended Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash. The duo arrived together at the party and had fun along with their Bajirao Mastani co-star Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier, there were reports that there's a cold war going on between the actos who were best buddies once – Deepika and Priyanka. But according to the recent reports, it looks like their bond is still strong and the mediator is of course Ranveer.

Mumbai Mirror reported that when the power couple arrived at the bash, they immediately got busy with PeeCee like old friends catching up after a long time.

"Priyanka and Deepika greeted each other warmly and Ranveer had a lot to tell his Dil Dhadakne Do-co-star too. They hung out with close friend and assistant director Karan Kapadia, who later, escorted them out," Mirror quoted an attendee as saying.

"They were the last guests to leave bash. Ranveer who had sat behind the steering wheel when they drove in, cosied up with Deepika in the back when they left," the attendee added.

Two rumours came to an end with these reports – first is that there's no catfight between Priyanka and Deepika, and second is the Padmavati actress is still dating Ranveer.

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati along with Shahid Kapoor. Reports suggested that there will be no scenes shot between the power couple as Ranveer plays the antagonist Alauddin Khilji's role.

On the other hand, PeeCee is in Mumbai for a while as it is said that she is in search of her leading man in Bhansali's Gustakhiyaan. The filmmaker will come up with another period drama after Padmavati and it will star Priyanka. Earlier, Irrfan Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were offered the leading actor's role in it.