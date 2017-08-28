The 50th year celebration of South Indian Stunt Directors and Actors Union was held in Tamil Nadu with several celebs gracing the occasion.

Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Sivakumar, Vishal, Jayam Ravi, Arya, Sivakarthikeyan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vikram Prabhu, Vishal, Jiiva, Vishnu Bala, Sibiraj, Vivek, Prasanth, Suhashini, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, Abu Salim, Mansoor Ali Khan, Nikki Galrani, Remya Nambeesan, Iniya, KS Ravikumar and many other celebs walked the red carpet on August 26.

While all the leading stars took the formal route, it was Mollywood superstar, who grabbed eyeballs for his stylish "Narasimham" avatar. The actor made a mass entry with his mustache-beard look wearing an orange kurti and coloured dhoti.

The photos of the versatile actor, who made a public appearance for the first time after his recent Bhutan trip, have gone viral on social media in no time.

During the starry event, Rajinikanth thanked all the stunt choreographers for helping him to perform mass stunts sequences in movies. Vishal talked about the 75 stitches he has on his body that occured while performing action scenes in his films.

While Suriya stated that the toughest film he has ever done is Bala's Nandha, his brother Karthi named his role in Alex Pandian as the challenging character so far. The duo's father Sivakumar donated Rs 10 lakh for the welfare of the union.

