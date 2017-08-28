The 50th year celebration of South Indian Stunt Directors and Actors Union was held in Tamil Nadu with several celebs gracing the occasion.
Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Sivakumar, Vishal, Jayam Ravi, Arya, Sivakarthikeyan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vikram Prabhu, Vishal, Jiiva, Vishnu Bala, Sibiraj, Vivek, Prasanth, Suhashini, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, Abu Salim, Mansoor Ali Khan, Nikki Galrani, Remya Nambeesan, Iniya, KS Ravikumar and many other celebs walked the red carpet on August 26.
While all the leading stars took the formal route, it was Mollywood superstar, who grabbed eyeballs for his stylish "Narasimham" avatar. The actor made a mass entry with his mustache-beard look wearing an orange kurti and coloured dhoti.
The photos of the versatile actor, who made a public appearance for the first time after his recent Bhutan trip, have gone viral on social media in no time.
During the starry event, Rajinikanth thanked all the stunt choreographers for helping him to perform mass stunts sequences in movies. Vishal talked about the 75 stitches he has on his body that occured while performing action scenes in his films.
While Suriya stated that the toughest film he has ever done is Bala's Nandha, his brother Karthi named his role in Alex Pandian as the challenging character so far. The duo's father Sivakumar donated Rs 10 lakh for the welfare of the union.
This is Mohanlal's look during 50th Stunt Union Celebration:
#StuntUnionCelebration @Mohanlal Lalettans Mundum Jubbayum,its Simple but Powerfull. pic.twitter.com/ZsHLgbxnji— AMAL SHAH (@AmalAlief) August 27, 2017
Lalettan at #RedCarpet of 50yrs #StuntUnionCelebration— Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) August 26, 2017
Looks Terrific ?@KeralaBO1 @sri50 pic.twitter.com/XZzVpcKliF
See how @Mohanlal arrives at the #StuntUnionCelebration in veshti pic.twitter.com/xY6w14DM23— Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) August 26, 2017
Check out the photos of other celebs during the event:
@superstarrajini , @dhanushkraja , @ash_r_dhanush and @soundaryaarajni— Vasanthan Vasudevan (@VasanthanVas) August 27, 2017
at #StuntUnionCelebration pic.twitter.com/EzyrZsdNQz
Stars at #StuntUnionCelebration !! pic.twitter.com/RFPu91xg6k— SS Music (@SSMusicTweet) August 26, 2017
#VijaySethupathi & @Suriya_offl giving an specially signed autograph for #SunNXT at the #RedCarpet of 50yrs #StuntUnionCelebration pic.twitter.com/hUcgQm26Qn— Sun NXT (@sunnxt) August 26, 2017
#Suriya and #Karthi at the #RedCarpet of 50 years #StuntUnionCelebration pic.twitter.com/UKCvbYW0VB— Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) August 26, 2017
A click of @shankarshanmugh from the red carpet of #StuntUnionCelebration pic.twitter.com/IVGL5e9OR4— Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) August 26, 2017
The elegant @hasinimani at the #StuntUnionCelebration event pic.twitter.com/olNfaoRQTa— Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) August 26, 2017
RT ChennaiTimesTOI: Veteran actress #Ambika with her son at #StuntUnionCelebration event pic.twitter.com/0vUTlNsyn7— Namma Chennai (@BeingChennaite) August 26, 2017
Actor / Director #RameshKanna at the #RedCarpet of 50yrs #StuntUnionCelebration. pic.twitter.com/HrV1UNpu6P— The DreamCine Buzz (@tdcbuzz) August 26, 2017
#tfpc president #Vishal arrives at #StuntUnionCelebration @VffVishal pic.twitter.com/7pzyRjLEuh— Johnson PRO (@johnsoncinepro) August 26, 2017
Tollywood star #NandamuriBalakrishna at #StuntUnionCelebration event pic.twitter.com/oDoTFAPZOZ— Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) August 26, 2017
#MansoorAliKhan and #AbuSalim at the #RedCarpet of 50yrs #StuntUnionCelebration #Staytuned for more updates on #SunNXT pic.twitter.com/q9LKQgHRFy— Sun NXT (@sunnxt) August 26, 2017
