Priyanka Chopra is truly a global icon. As she is currently busy with her duties as the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF, the actress experienced a 'fangirl' moment. And it was none other than another great lady, Malala Yousafzai.

PeeCee and Malala met at an event on September 20 in New York. The youngest Nobel Peace Laureate tweeted a sweet message for Priyanka and to her reply, the actress won hearts.

Malala wrote: "Can't believe I met @priyankachopra! #UNGA2017."

Priyanka replied: "Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud."

Isn't it adorable? Twitterati too loved the exchange and praised both the strong women. They truly are inspirational – right!

In fact, Priyanka shared their photo on Instagram and wrote a long post praising the 20-year-old. PeeCee wrote: "I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is...but I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future."

"Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr. Yousafzai ( who reminds me so much of my father) , I realized you're also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, Your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age.. I'm so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can't wait to speak to u in our secret Hindi/Urdu again."

Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud. https://t.co/0S4IlkTNJ6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 20, 2017

Take a look at how Twitter reacted to Malala and PeeCee's sweet exchange of words for each other:

Bhupendra Singh‏ @ibhupendra

Two highly inspiring women, working towards making this world a better place! Keep marching ahead! May God bless you both!

amandimple #HER 承‏ @thecreepywriter

two amazing and inspiring ladies!

Manobala Vijayabalan‏ @ManobalaV

Two great women in one pic. Words are not enough to praise their achievements :) #PriyankaChopra #Malala

vibhanshu.‏ @vibh_forPChopra

Legends only. So proud. Glad this moment happened.