The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has recently revealed that she was once banned from attending the Wimbledon final in 2013. Kate, who became the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, revealed that she begged but still she was not allowed to go.

Kate in a new BBC documentary – BBC1's Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon – explained that during the Wimbledon final in 2013 she was eight months pregnant with Prince George and wanted to see Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic's final match.

However, her doctor did not allow her to go. She had even begged her doctor, but he told her, "definitely not." Two weeks after the final match, Kate gave birth to George. The Duchess has also said that she wrote to Andy Murray and apologised for not being there to watch the final match.

"I was very heavily pregnant. I wrote to him [Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there," she said.

Kate, who is an avid tennis fan, also shared some family secrets about her mother's crush and father's tennis faux pas. She said that her mother Carole Middleton had a crush on Roger Federer, while her father Michael Middleton called Tim Henman "Pete."

"I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. Roger [Federer] is my mother's heartthrob. I do not think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too," she said.

"My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and had just seen Sampras play. My dad said "Hi Pete". I was mortified," she said about her father.

Kate had a tennis court built at her Amner Hall home and last year she even took the prestigious patronage role.

"Being able to go into Wimbledon and be part of an amazing atmosphere is special. It inspires young people including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking 'Yes, I could do the same' and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results," she added.