Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is in India on a four-day visit, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi on Saturday.

Both sides held delegation level talks at the Hyderabad House, following which both the prime ministers, Modi and Hasina, issued a joint statement.

However, a funny incident happened just before the prime ministers issued the joint statement. The master of ceremonies (MC) asked "both the prime ministers to step down." PM Modi and Hasina, along with journalists present at the briefing, began to laugh at the statement as the alternative meaning of what had just been said started to dawn on them.

It is believed that the MC actually meant to request the prime ministers to "step down" from the podium for a photo-op. However, his incomplete statement gave the impression that he was asking them to step down from their respective prime ministerial positions!