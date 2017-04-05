Amitabh Bachchan and late actress Parveen Babi were one of the most hit onscreen pairs in the yesteryear. However, Parveen had reportedly accused Big B of attempting to kill her.

Read: Star Kids from Broken Families: Hrithik's Hrehaan-Hridhaan, Saif Ali Khan's Sara-Ibrahim, Others [PHOTOS]

Parveen had alleged that Amitabh wanted to murder her, and had also attempted to do so, according to DNA. The actress had reportedly even filed a police case against the megastar, followed by a court proceeding.

However, Amitabh was found innocent as it was eventually discovered that Parveen was a Schizophrenia patient. "The nature of her illness was such that she was terrified of people and was prone to all sorts of excessive delusions and hallucinations," the report quoted Amitabh as saying.

Parveen, who had died in 2005, had worked with Amitabh in hit movies like Namak Halal, Kaalia, Shaan, Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony among others.

She was found dead at her house, after the watchman told police that she had not picked up milk packets and newspaper from outside her door since three days. She had spent the last days of her life in total isolation.

She was in a relationship with Mahesh Bhatt for over two years, but parted ways after she was diagnosed with Schizophrenia, as said by the film-maker himself in an old interview.