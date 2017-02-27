Oscars 2017 gave a flashback of Miss Universe 2015 beauty pageant. On Sunday night, Warren Battey pulled a Steve Harvey when he mistakenly announced La La Land as the Best Picture instead of Moonlight.

Also Read: Oscars 2017 complete winners list

Presenter Warren Beatty was on stage to announce the last award of the night – Best Film – and he named La La Land as the winner. After announcing the winner, the entire team of La La Land arrived on stage, collected their awards and gave a speech, but much to their disappointment, it was later revealed that Moonlight is the actual winner of the category.

Show host Jimmy Kimmel apologised for the embarrassing screw-up and even joked about pulling a Steve Harvey faux pas. Later, Warren apologised and said that he read Emma Stone and La La Land name in the envelope and believed that the movie has won the Best Film Award. However, twitteratti were quick to compare Warren with Miss Universe 2015 host Steve Harvey.

Host Steve Harvey mistakenly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner of Miss Universe 2015, instead of Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. He later apologised, announced the actual winner name and said that "the card had the correct name and he took full responsibility for the mistake."

Meanwhile, the shocking mix-up immediately went viral on social media and Twitter erupted with several funny memes and jokes. Some even posted photos of the final moments of Miss Universe 2015 and compared it with the final moments of Oscars 2017.

Check out the funny Twitter reactions below: