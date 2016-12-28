The viewers of supernatural show Naagin 2, which has been ruling the Television Rating Points (TRPs) charts since its inception, will witness a sensuous love making scene between the show's lead Mouni Roy (Shivangi) and Karanvir Bohra (Rocky Nikunj) in the upcoming episodes.

While the news will surely raise the curiosity of the readers, shooting of the scene didn't go as smoothly as the makers expected. According to a SpotboyE report, as soon as the camera started rolling, Mouni threw a fit and refused to shoot the bed scene with Karanvir.

Even as Mouni's tantrums raised quite a few eyebrows, it was later revealed that she had no issues getting intimate with the actor, but the media's presence on the sets made her uncomfortable.

The media was invited to cover the shoot as these days a lot of news channels showcase behind-the-scenes footage of TV serials. However, it was only after the media left the sets that Mouni shot the scene.

This is not the first time Mouni has delivered an intimate shot. She has earlier shot for bed scenes in the first instalment of Naagin.

Meanwhile, Mouni bagged the Best Actress award in the popular category for Naagin in Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards that was held last month. She also made her Bollywood debut with the sizzling dance number, Nachna Aunda Nahin, in recently released Tum Bin 2.