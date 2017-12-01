Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has been basking in glory ever since she brought the prestigious beauty pageant title to India after 17 long years.

The entire country is proud of her achievement now, but there was one special person who encouraged her and wished her all the luck even when she was preparing for the Miss World contest.

And it was none other than the evergreen Sushmita Sen, the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant. She did it in 1994.

Recently, an old video from when Manushi Chhillar bumped into Sushmita Sen on a flight has surfaced on social media platforms.

Manushi looks quite elated to see the former Miss Universe, who looks equally happy to meet her.

As they exchange pleasantaries on the flight, Sushmita gives a million-dollar piece of advice to Manushi, who was then preparing for the Miss World content.

"Go and make India proud. But that doesn't mean that you have to go and come out as the winner. Give it your best shot and then leave the rest in God's hands. All the best," Sushmita is heard telling Manushi while kissing her hands.

Watch the video here:

The 20-year-old is is flooded with Bollywood offers from filmmakers ever since she won. Even Salman Khan is keen on casting her in his home production or in his next project.

But Manushi might not be able to take up any Bollywood projects since she has to fulfil the commitments mentioned in her Miss World contract for at least one or two years.

She also said that Bollywood is not on her mind right now, and that she will be spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene for the next year, travelling to four continents joining the other six continental Miss World sisters.

However, Manushi's coach Retd Lt Rita Gangwani says she will consider making her Bollywood debut if she is offered a very good script.