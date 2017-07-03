Ranbir Kapoor had a great time at the 6th SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and Sunday. The actor had attended the event to promote his upcoming Hindi movie Jagga Jasoos.

The lead stars were special invites for SIIMA this time and were present at the venue on Sunday evening. Ranbir Kapoor has not been part of any major South Indian movie awards and he took this opportunity to meet the stars from Tamil and Malayalam.

Ranbir Kapoor interacted with many Southern celebrities that included Khushbu Sundar and Rana Daggubati. The biggest moment came when he was asked to wear 'veshti', a traditional dress from South India.

Madhavan turned teacher and taught Ranbir on the stage how to wear a veshti. Sivakarthikeyan and Nivin Pauly joined him only to make the guests burst into laughter. They witnessed the humour-filled episode on the second day of the awards ceremony.

SIIMA unites four Southern film industries – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is an occasion to honour both artistic and technical excellence of the movie professionals from South India.

Rakul Preet Singh, Shivaraj Kumar, Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Sivakarthikeyan, Regina Cassandra, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, Allu Sirish, Shraddha Srinath, Pranitha Subhash, Manvitha Harish, Nikki Galrani, SP Balasubramaniyam, Shriya Saran and many others attended the event.

Coming to Jagga Jasoos, it is an adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu. Katrina Kaif and Adah Sharma are the female leads in the film, which is going to hit the screens on 14 July.