Lent, a time for penance and prayer, will begin in a couple of weeks. For Catholics, it starts with Ash Wednesday and ends just ahead of Easter Sunday, celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after he was crucified.

Lent 2017 falls on March 1 (February 10 in 2016) and ends on Holy Thursday, April 13. Actually the total number of days leading up to Easter Sunday is 46 days but six Sundays are not counted as people are free not to fast on the holy days.

Ash Wednesday

The day that marks the beginning of Lent is called Ash Wednesday and it falls on Wednesday as the name suggests. Priest marks the forehead of the faithful with ash in the shape of a cross. The ash comes from the burning of palm branches blessed on the previous year's Palm Sunday.

The priest whispers "remember, O man, that you are dust, and unto dust you shall return. Turn away from sin and be faithful to the Gospel" while marking the forehead of the churchgoers.

Why Lenten season has only 40 days?

The number of days symbolises 40 days and nights Jesus Christ spent in the desert ahead of his crucifixion. Catholic Church expects its members to observe this occasion in fasting, abstinence and prayer. It is an opportunity to get closer to God. People abstain from consuming their favourite food during this season, especially on Fridays, and give alms to the poor.

Easter Sunday is celebrated after the Lenten season ends.