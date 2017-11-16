Yes, you read it right. In what could be a role reversal, Kapil Sharma has recently turned guest on a show whose sets used to be that of The Kapil Sharma Show once.

The acclaimed comedian who is busy promoting his upcoming film Firangi, made an appearance on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2 and got nostalgic.

Kapil Sharma does it again; cancels shoot for Akshay's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge at the last moment

"It was a nostalgia trip for me to be on the sets of 'Super Dancer Chapter 2', which happened to be the set of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well... Where I used to welcome Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, international artistes, and many other well known faces, it was my time as a guest," IANS quoted Kapil as saying.

"It was an emotional as well as a happy moment for me visualising the days where we put up a great show and made the whole nation laugh. Nonetheless, I wish to come back and rock the stage all over again. It was an energetic atmosphere watching the kids perform and sharing the judges panel with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur," he said.

The Super Dancer Chapter 2 episode featuring Kapil will air on Sunday, November 19.

Recently, Kapil was in the news when he failed to make it to the sets of Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show to promote Firangi. He had to cancel the shoot at the last moment owing to his ailing health.

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds that Kapil is planning to launch a new show and joining him will be the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show including Sunil Grover, with whom he patched up recently.