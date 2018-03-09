The youngest of Wadali brothers — Ustaad Pyarelal Wadali, passed away today in Amritsar. 75-year-old Sufi singer was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali, and was admitted to the Fortis Escorts Hospital where he died due to cardiac arrest.

With their soulful music and super comic timing, Wadali brothers shot an episode with Kapil Sharma on Sony Entertainment Television last year in July. It was one hilarious episode with some amazing performances.

In 2003, they entered Bollywood, rendering music director and writer Gulzar's soulful lyrics in their unique style in the film Pinjar.The Wadali Brothers gave some great songs in Bollywood like Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu; 2011) and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam; 2011).