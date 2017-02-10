Rumours were rife that there was a rift between Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor during the shooting of Rangoon.

Kangana Ranaut forced to pee and change behind rocks on Rangoon sets

Now, Kangana has revealed that she and Shahid were sharing the same cottage while shooting for Rangoon in Arunachal Pradesh and she got fed up with the actor's habit of listening to loud music.

"We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottages with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare," Kangana told Mid-Day.

The Queen actress also said that it was much troublesome for Shahid in the remote locations, as she got used to the surroundings pretty soon because she hails from a mountain region. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rangoon is a period drama that also features Saif Ali Khan.

The trailer of the film showed Shahid and Kangana sharing some steamy kissing scenes. Shahid plays the character of a soldier, Kangana will appear as a yesteryear actress and Saif will portray a film-maker. Based on the backdrop of World War 2, Rangoon is a triangle love story. The movie will hit theatres on February 24.