"When is Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram releasing?" People in Kerala have been asking this question since the makers of the Malayalam movie released the Njanum Njanumentaalum song in November 2016. It's been almost a year since the song went viral with over 21 million views on YouTube.

Due to the long delay in the release of Poomaram, there were rumours that the project might have been shelved. But the release of the second song from the movie - Kadavathoru Thoni - gave a hint that the project is still on cards.

When Poomaram actor Kalidas Jayaram drove a car at 200 km/hr [VIDEO]

Now, actor Jayaram, Kalidas' father, of has finally opened up on the project when singer Rimi Tomy enquired about the film's release during a recent episode of Onnum Onnum Moonu on entertainment channel Mazhavil Manorama. The versatile actor revealed that Poomaram is expected to hit the theatres as a Christmas release this year.

"As it is, it will be a Christmas release. The dubbing and post-production works are almost done. When I asked Abrid, he said it will release in December [translated from Malayalam]," Jayaram said.

Best of 2016: Top 15 Malayalam movie songs you must add to your favourite playlist

For Kalidas, who has bagged the National Film Award for his performance in movie Ente Veed Appuvinteyum in 2003, Poomaram will be his first Malayalam film as a hero. His last movie was Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum in 2016 and he will also be seen in Tamil flick Oru Pakka Kathai.

Meanwhile, when asked if Jayaram's daughter Malavika aka Chakki is planning to make her entry into cinema like her parents and brother, he said: "Many have been asking me the same question. But she is not at all interested in it. She is currently studying in England now. Her interest is in sports and was part of a football team in her college. Now, she does a course in sports management in Wales University [translated from Malayalam]."

Malavika Jayaram is no more the old Chakki; these photos are the proof

Recently, a few photos of Malavika had gone viral on social media. Her transformation in the pics, taken during a function, had shocked the netizens as she was totally unrecognisable in them.

Here's Jayaram's response on Poomaram release date: