The Tamil audio of Baahubali 2 (Bahubali 2) was released in an event at the YMCA Grounds in Chennai on Sunday. Apart from the cast and crew, the music release function was graced by some of the top names from Kollywood including Kalaippuli S Thanu.

Kalaippuli S Thanu took stage to reveal a lesser known fact about his association with SS Rajamouli. He said they had almost collaborated for a film, which was supposed to have none other than Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the lead. "I approached him to do a film for our banner way back in 2004 itself, but he was occupied with many projects," Kalaippuli S Thanu said.

"Hence, Rajamouli had told me that he would return to him once he wraps up all those commitments to do a film with Ilayathalapathy. I hope he will make it a reality soon," Kalaippuli S Thanu added.

Coming to Baahubali 2, the audio has been received well by the Tamil audience. The Telugu version hit the stores on March 26. MM Keeravani has composed the music. The second instalment of the film has five songs. The Hindi version has also been released.

Baahubali 2 is a two-part film directed by SS Rajamuli. His father KV Vijayendra Prasad has written the story for the film. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer has Anushka Shetty and Tamanna Bhatia as female leads.

The movie has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu languages and has been dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. The first instalment remains the all-time biggest hit at the South Indian box office. The expectations are riding high on its sequel, which will hit the screens on April 28.