Pregnant Esha Deol tied the knot with her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani for the second time on Thursday, August 24, as a part of traditional Sindhi baby shower (Godh Bharai) ceremony.

Hosted by Esha's mother-in-law, the ceremony was a private affair and the Dhoom actress looked radiant in a pink and gold lehenga.

Pregnant Esha Deol to marry AGAIN!

Besides the Deol family, Hema Malini's close friends from the industry, Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia, also attended it to bless the couple for the new phase of their lives.

However, given that Bachchan is a strict disciplinarian and doesn't mind mincing words, she ensured that rules are followed in the ceremony as well.

A guest from the ceremony told Mid-Day that the senior actress asked an associate of the Pandit to focus on the rituals rather than clicking selfies with Esha. This apparently left the guests in splits. "The moment Jayaji noticed someone from Panditji's team clicking a selfie, she reprimanded him saying, 'aap puja mein dhyan dijiye'. Everyone burst into laughter!," the guest told Mid Day.

Meanwhile, Esha was elated that Bachchan and Kapadia made it to the function. "They are like family. Jaya aunty and I have a very special connection — our family functions are incomplete without her," she said.

Talking about the function, the actress said: "It was a wonderful ceremony with just Bharat's and my families in attendance. Everyone present performed the 'tel kumkum'. As part of the rituals, Bharat and I took three pheras around the fire. I joked with Bharat that he was stuck with me again."