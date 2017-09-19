Before the Yuvraj Singhs and Virat Kohlis, Ravi Shastri was considered the glamour boy of Indian cricket. The tall and charismatic all-rounder had a legion of female fans during his heydays and was even rumoured to have been in a relationship with yesteryear Bollywood diva Amrita Singh.

From being the most-talked-about member of the Indian team dressing room to rejoining it as the head coach, the 55-year-old's cricket career has come a full circle.

While Shastri has to be content with the likes of Kohli, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya grabbing all the attention, the World Cup-winning all-rounder had a blast from the past when another yesteryear diva, this time from the South, prefered him over the younger superstars in the team for a photograph.

Kushboo Sundar, who also is the National Spokesperson of the Congress, revealed that she had waited for 33 years to meet Shastri and that her dream was fulfilled during India's 26-run win over Australia in the first of the five-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, September 17.

Kushboo, who had enjoyed a huge fan-following in Tamil Nadu, took to Twitter to share the photographs. Check them out here.

My dream comes true..finally I meet my #hero #RaviShastri..patience pays off..have waited for 33yrs to meet him.. pic.twitter.com/aZwqYlZI06 — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) September 18, 2017

Notably, Shastri, who had featured in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, replaced Anil Kumble as the head coach of the Indian cricket team in July after trumping the likes of Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody and Lalchand Rajput among others.

The former Team Director started his tenure in the full-time role on a high by guiding Kohli's men to whitewashes in Test, ODI and T20I series on their tour to Sri Lanka in August-September.