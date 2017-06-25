Eid al-Fitr or Eid marks the end of Ramadan (Ramzan) and the beginning of Shawaal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated by the 1.6 billion Muslims across the globe. The date for Eid Al Fitr is based on the lunar calendar.

It is the holy month of fasting or Roza, which started on May 27. The process of the moon sighting begins on the 29th day of Ramadan. The next day is declared as Eid al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal.

On the day of Eid al-Fitr, it is customary for a Muslim to wake before sunrise and attend special prayers called Salat al-Eid (Eid prayers). On the auspicious day, people wear new clothes and savour delicacies likes sewayi (a sweet dish).

As per the Islamic calendar, the dates of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr change every year depending on the lunar sightings; hence Muslims across the globe celebrate it on different dates.

In India, Pakistan and neighbouring countries:

Astronomical calculations have revealed that this year, Eid al-Fitr is expected to begin on Sunday, June 25, and end on the evening of Monday, June 26.

In UAE:

According to a report in Khaleez Times, the moon-sighting committee has announced that Sunday, June 25, will mark the beginning of Eid Al Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal.

In Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria:

After observing the fast for 29 days of Ramadan, the people of Turkey along with neighbouring Iran, Iraq and Syria sighted the crescent moon on Saturday, June 24.

Apparently, in some countries like Peru and Ecuador, the crescent moon will be visible with naked eye.