After a series of shocking revelations, it has been found now that Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had not only told his followers to take a pledge to refrain from homosexuality but also made them sign affidavits to enrol themselves into his "suicide squad".

The organisation had a declaration form on their website which says that they "preach and practice humanitarianism".

This comes after Supreme Court recently ruled privacy as a fundamental right, which raised new hope for advocates fighting for decriminalisation of homosexuality and members of the LGBT community.

The Dera Sacha Sauda cult says that it preaches 'conflict-free and peaceful world' where 'all discrimination shall cease to exist.'

According to reports, district administration of Sirsa in Haryana has also rescued 18 girls from the 'Shahi Betiyan Basera', located within the Dera Sacha Sauda premises.

DSS 'suicide squad' - a major concern for cops

During the investigation, the CBI officials had found an affidavit which stated that DSS was not responsible for the death of any of its followers, thus preparing the chief's own 'suicide squad'.

Also, after the followers signed the document, they were allowed to go to any extent to create chaos and build pressure on the investigating agencies.

"I have dedicated my life to the cause of humanity that has been promoted by the Dera Sacha Sauda. If I die in an accident or in any other way, I will be responsible for it. No one else can be held responsible for my death," the Times of India quoted an affidavit signed by a Sirsa resident in October 2005.

"Dera Sacha Sauda too will not be responsible for my death. None of my descendants or family members will have the right to hold Dera Sacha Sauda responsible for my death," the affidavit added.

