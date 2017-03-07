Megastar Chiranjeevi made a surprise visit to the sets of superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming bilingual movie, directed by AR Murugadoss. The Prince reportedly congratulated the megastar on the success of Khaidi No 150.

Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for the introduction song of director AR Murugadoss' movie at the specially-erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi is busy filming for his debut TV show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4 (MEK 4). The megastar took some time off from his busy schedule to visit the sets of Murugadoss's Tamil and Telugu movie on Monday.

Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss were thrilled to see Chiranjeevi on the sets of their film. They received the Khaidi No 150 star and had a chat with him.

Sources from the film unit say the megastar reportedly watched the introduction song and was impressed with the music video.

Mahesh Babu congratulated Chiranjeevi on his successful comeback with Khaidi No 150 during their conversation.

"Chiranjeevi sir visited Mahesh's film set as he was in the same compound shooting for his show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. They exchanged pleasantries and had a brief chat. Mahesh wished Chiranjeevi sir for the success of Khaidi No 150," IANS quoted a source from the film unit as saying.

Chiranjeevi worked with director AR Murugadoss in his 2006 Telugu action drama film Stalin, which was a big hit at the box office.

The actor and director have not worked together again after Stalin, but they have maintained a very good relationship, over the years. Chiru's surprise visit to the director has fueled speculation that they might team up again.