Chinese communities across the world are preparing to say goodbye to the year of the Monkey and welcome the New Year – the year of the Rooster. Millions of people will welcome the Chinese New Year, which is also called as the Lunar New Year, in a grand and traditional way this January.

When is Chinese New Year?

Chinese New Year has no exact date. The date changes every year based on the lunar calendar, but it usually falls between January 21 and February 20. This year, millions of people in China will welcome the New Year on January 28.

The New Year celebrations in China last for 15 days. The celebration will begin on Saturday, January 28, and will continue until February 11, which will be called as Lantern Festival.

Which animal will replace the year of the Monkey?

The Chinese year is divided into 12 houses (zodiac signs) and each year is assigned to an animal. The year of the Monkey is the current running year and is the ninth animal in the zodiac sign.

The year of the Monkey will be replaced by the year of the Rooster, which is the 10th animal in the zodiac sign, on January 28. The year 2017 is the year of the Rooster and the other rooster years include 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, and 2005.

People born in this year are said to be loyal, trustworthy, active, hardworking and honest. However, the year of the Roosters might not be auspicious for people who are born in the year of Rooster.

How is the Chinese New Year celebrated?

People from Chinese communities will travel to their home to celebrate the New Year with families and friends. People will welcome the New Year by ringing bells, lighting fireworks, watching lion and dragon dance, distributing money in red envelopes and decorating red lanterns.

Celebrities born in the year of Rooster

Several famous celebrities are born in the year of Rooster, including Matthew McConaughey, Diane Sawyer, Natalie Portman, Elton John, Serena Williams, Catherine the Great, Amelia Earhart and Groucho Marx.

How to find out your Chinese zodiac sign:

Rat: 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960

Ox: 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961

Tiger: 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962

Rabbit: 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963

Dragon: 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964

Snake: 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965

Horse: 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966

Sheep: 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967

Monkey: 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968

Rooster: 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969

Dog: 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970

Pig: 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971